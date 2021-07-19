The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, announces that the Hudson Shakespeare Company of New Jersey will return to Stratford on Saturday, July 24 at 2 pm for its live, in-person production of the popular comedy “Twelfth Night”. Performed outside in the library’s scenic courtyard, the fully-staged and costumed performance is free and open to the public.

The Hudson Shakespeare Company is back in Stratford (after a break due to the pandemic) with one of the Bard’s most hilarious and thought-provoking romps, “Twelfth Night”. Viola, a young noblewoman, is traveling with her twin brother, Sebastian, where they are involved in a shipwreck and get separated on the mysterious country of Illyria. Viola, thinking Sebastian died in the wreck disguises herself as her brother and lands an assistant’s job with the local governor, Count Orsino. Orsino, an incurable romantic, is infatuated with rich girl, Olivia, who does not return his affection. Olivia has suffered her own recent family tragedy and also has to deal with her constantly drunk uncle, Sir Toby, his awkward friend, Sir Andrew, Maria, an assistant who always has contrary plans and Malvolio, Olivia’s officious manager who is secretly in love with her.

Hudson Shakespeare Company presents this fast-paced comedy of mistaken identities and love quadrangles with live music and only 5 actors playing multiple parts complete with quick changes and a sketch comedy slant. It will be held in the Stratford Library’s scenic courtyard located in the rear of the library building off the Baldwin Center parking lot. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to spread and to keep socially distant.

For further information call the Library at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.