Westport News: Breach Of Peace

#Westport CT–On November 14, 2020, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Westport Police officers responded

to a local address on a report of a disturbance. The complainant stated she was arguing with

Keith Carter. She alleged that during this argument Mr. Carter pushed her to the ground. Mr.

Carter had left the area prior to the officers’ arrival and could not be located. Based upon the

investigation, a warrant for Mr. Carter’s arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court

Judge.

Mr. Carter was taken into custody by Westport officers on July 13, 2021, and per the

warrant he was charged with Breach of Peace.

This news report is made possible by: