2021-08-06@11:53pm–#Bridgeport CT– A police officer was injured and taken to the hospital in a crash at Fairfield and West Avenue (officer is in the video taken in the ambulance). The driver of the other car was also injured and taken to the hospital. The conditions of both are unknown at this time. A parked car also appeared to be involved in the crash. Another officer was injured in a crash on West Avenue near State Street on July 3, 2021.