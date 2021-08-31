Bridgeport News: Schools Locked In/Out

This press release is due to a viewer tip. Because of the tip we were able to ask about it and get a response:

At 1035hrs the Bridgeport ECC received several calls regarding an male party displaying a firearm in front of people on Fairfield Avenue. Due to these reports Bassick HS, Curiale, and Batalla schools on a Lock-In/Lock-Out as a precaution. BPD responded to the area and are investigating. At this time the emergency procedure has been lifted.

For clarification purposes, a lock-in and lock-out is not a lock down. A lock-in and lock-out is no person in or out of the facility while occupants can move freely around. This is issued when police activity is outside or in the vicinity. A lockdown is when a party is on the property or in the facility.

All students and staff were safe and accounted for during this emergency procedure.