Bridgeport Police Exodus Continues

#Bridgeport CT– Officer Jonathan Medez and Stacy Cascante have resigned from the Bridgeport Police Department and taking their experience to the Monroe Police Department. Scott Appleby responded to our inquiry on behalf of the police chief that there are currently 336 officers serving. A full staff is 426. Appleby said they expect graduates from the academy in October/ November. I asked how many are expected to graduate and he said “Uncertain but depends on if there are any delays.” The largest graduating class I’ve experienced as a reporter in 10 years is about 30 graduates. This makes 10 leaving this month or 1/3rd a graduating class.

