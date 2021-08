2021-08-10@5:38pm–#Fairfield CT– Police were called under “See Something, Say Something” for a suspicious package on the path to the beach. A large bag or pillow case found ticked up with hair sticking out of it. Police said it contained a couple of chickens, some cut up vegetables and loose change, theorized to be a religious offering. The caller offered the officer a large trash bag and the contents were properly disposed of.

