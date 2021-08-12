FAIRFIELD, Connecticut – Deaths due to drug overdoses take the lives of over 47,000

Americans each year and is the leading cause of death in Americans under the age of 50. According to the Connecticut

Department of Public Health, there were 1,373 confirmed overdose deaths in Connecticut in 2020, a 14.3% increase

when compared to 2019.

International Overdose Awareness Day takes place on August 31st every year. People and communities come together to

raise awareness of one of the world’s most urgent public health crises – one that, unfortunately, is only getting worse.

In Honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Fairfield Health Department, along with Fairfield CARES, and the

Fairfield Police Department will be hosting the 4

th annual Overdose Awareness Vigil. The International Overdose

Awareness Day Vigil will take place on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 on the Fairfield Sherman Town Green at 7pm.

We encourage those who attend the event to participate as much as possible. During the vigil, there will be a candle-

lighting and we hope to inspire attendees to join in and share their stories. All information from the event, along with

additional resources, is available on our website.

This Candlelight Vigil is a place for people to come together who have lost loved ones due to an overdose, for those in

recovery, for those who know someone struggling with the hardship of addiction, and for anyone who would like to support

community members or learn more. This is a time for us to remember those in our community we have lost to this terrible

disease, and to find the strength and support to fight for those we know currently battling with addiction. All are welcome

to attend.

In 2020, fentanyl was responsible for 84% of the overdose deaths in CT. From 2015 to 2020, there have been 38 drug

overdose deaths in the Town of Fairfield alone. These deaths, as well as many others, could have been prevented.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, it is imperative to seek help in order to prevent further drug

overdose deaths. Please visit https://www.fairfieldct.org/Opioids and/or https://www.fairfieldct.org/fairfieldcares for

resources on treatment and additional information. Drug addiction can happen to anyone. Helping people that have a drug

addiction is the only way to stop overdose deaths.

Fairfield CARES Community Coalition is a task force established in 2009 by the Fairfield First Selectman’s Office with the

focus on preventing substance misuse, fostering social and emotional wellness and resilience among youth, young adults,

and families. The Coalition builds capacity, mobilizes the Fairfield community, and develops comprehensive strategies to

help families make healthy choices that allow youth and young adults to thrive. Fairfield CARES envisions a community

that promotes healthy, responsible choices through prevention and education for youth, young adults, and families.

For questions about the Vigil and for more information please contact the Fairfield Health Department at 203-256-3150.