Westport News: First Selectman Announces Resignation of Operations Director

#Westport. CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe announced today that Westport Operations Director Sara Harris will be leaving her position in the First Selectman’s Office to accept a consulting opportunity in the private sector. Harris has submitted her resignation effective August 27, 2021.

Sara joined the Town of Westport in July of 2017. She was tasked with coordinating complex projects and issues that require interdepartmental coordination, most notably, the digitization of the land use permitting process to the Accela software. She established and created annual management reports for the town’s budget book and oversaw the associated performance metrics for all town departments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sara has held the title “Public Information Officer” and has managed all public communications, as well as the complex resident concerns that came through the Selectman’s Office and required liaising with utilities, the State, town staff and others. She has also acted in the capacity of Westport’s Economic Development Director, implementing several projects such as the town’s rebranding and website launch in 2018 and the newly established Choosewestport.com public/private partnership. Sara helped the town achieve recognition for several grants and awards including, most recently, the allocation of $2.8M in federal funds to dredge the Saugatuck River. She has also played integral roles in the town’s sustainability and diversity initiatives such as updating the historical markers.

Mr. Marpe commented, “We will miss Sara’s dedication, work ethic and demeanor. I am pleased that she worked to implement the projects and tasks we asked her to complete. Sara did this without partisanship and remained grounded in her professional values for efficient and transparent operations in government. I am confident that the improvements we put in place will benefit the town and Town Hall operations for years to come. Her role in helping me effectively communicate with our residents during the COVID-19 pandemic and Storm Isaias cannot be overstated. I am grateful that Westport benefitted from her dedication, analytical skills, and work ethic. I wish her much success in her new opportunity.”

Ms. Harris commented, “I joined the Town of Westport with the goal of using both my education in public policy and my experience with municipal operational efficiencies in the City of New York. As Operations Director for the Town of Westport, I worked diligently to understand the community and to implement valuable projects and policies that benefit the residents of this town. I am happy to say that much of what I completed has been well-received and appreciated by many. It is with very mixed emotions that I announce my resignation. First Selectman Marpe and his administration have been an inspiration to me, and I will carry that guidance throughout my career. I will also miss the staff and friendships that have developed over the last 4.5 years, including some of the kindest, intelligent, and generous residents and volunteers I have ever met. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the Town of Westport.”

Lynn Scully, the Town’s Audit Manager/Senior Accountant, will serve as the Interim Operations Director. Harris will be transitioning some of her tasks to Lynn and to other staff members, although some projects will remain on hold until a replacement can be found. The replacement hire posting will be released in the coming weeks. It is expected that upon assuming office in November, the incoming First Selectman will choose the next Operations Director for the Town of Westport.

This press release was made possible by: