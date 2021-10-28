Stratford News: Ribbon Cutting

The Kasey Group of Century 21 Allpoints Realty at 6580 Main Street at Ryders Landing held their ribbon cutting today. That also, why I posted the river video from Ryder”s Lane.

The Kasey Group’s industry veterans Stacy Pfannkuch and Karin Stoknoff bring a combined 45 years of experience to homebuyers and sellers throughout the region.

According to Pfannkuch, “We are elated for our return to Stratford and equally excited to collaborate with this quality, local, family-owned company with a global market appeal.”