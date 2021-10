2021-10-28@7:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– A carjacking occurred outside 555 Trumbull Avenue. No weapons shown, the victim was beaten. Taken was a blue Nissan.

No media alert, no tweet back to keeping you in the dark. Last time they posted for about a week then stopped. Kinda like telling your kid to clean his room and only does it for the week.

