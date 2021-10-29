U.S. District Court Vacancy Filled

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) applauded the United States Senate’s confirmation of Judge Omar Williams, President Biden’s nominee to fill a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. Williams was confirmed in a bipartisan 52-46 vote.

“Omar Williams is an expert and accomplished litigator and advocate. With a history of public service as a judge on the Hartford Superior Court and an assistant public defender, Williams will undoubtedly provide an underrepresented and much-needed perspective to our federal judiciary,” said Blumenthal. “I’ve been proud to champion his nomination as a member of the Judiciary Committee with Senator Murphy. Today’s bipartisan vote underscores the measured, insightful jurist that Williams is and will continue to be.”

“Judge Omar Williams will bring a depth of life experiences and professional success to the federal bench, and I was proud to vote for his confirmation today. The District of Connecticut will be served well by his deep commitment to fair and equal justice. I am glad to see the Senate confirm three immensely qualified judges for the District of Connecticut that reflect the best of America,” said Murphy.

In July, Blumenthal and Murphy introduced Williams before his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Video of Blumenthal’s opening remarks is available for download here. Murphy’s opening remarks are available here.

Judge Omar Williams has served as a Judge on the Connecticut Superior Court since 2014. After first gaining experience defending indigent clients while participating in a criminal trial clinic as a law student, Judge Williams spent eleven years working as a public defender in New Haven. Judge Williams received his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut and his Juris Doctor from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

