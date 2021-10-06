Bridgeport News: Homicide #16 A Justifiable Homicide

This morning, at 3:38 a.m., officers responded to 256 Cottage Street on a report of a man stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Victor Cruz (DOB:1/9/73 of 256 Cottage Street), who had sustained a stab wound to his back. Cruz was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by ambulance and died at 9:30 a.m.

Officers located the party believed to be responsible, Chantel Williams (DOB: 12/11/90). Williams was found to be in possession of heroin and arrested on drug charges.

Members of the Homicide Unit were assigned to the investigation and interviewed Williams. After reviewing the evidence in this case and consulting with State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino, it has been determined that Williams will not be charged in connection to the homicide. At this time, the facts of the case indicate that Cruz attacked Williams to rob her of her heroin. It is believed that during the assault, Williams defended herself and stabbed Cruz.

