The work consists of repairing guiderail on I-84 Westbound between exits 2-4. The work is scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 7, 2021 and end on Friday, October 8, 2021.

LANE CLOSURE INFO

Motorists can expect alternating Left and Right Lane Closures. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be utilized to guide motorists around the work zone. The night work schedule for this project is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

