Look Who’s DoingItLocal!

I had a monumental meeting with Chris at Madison Avenue Monuments located at 1000 Madison Avenue in Bridgeport. Purchasing a monument is not something you think of, but neither is buying a new battery or bringing your car in for repairs. Its important to keep your name out there until the customer needs you! I couldn’t believe the variety offered these days. Yes, there is the traditional bronze and granite stones. But today the monuments can be personalized. Visit their website at : https://madisonavemonuments.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonAveMonuments/. Their phone number is 203-726-6821