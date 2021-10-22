WESTPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT PROMOTES TWO TO DEPUTY CHEIF

Westport, CT 10/22/2021– Captain David Farrell and Captain Ryan Paulsson were promoted to

the rank of Deputy Chief (DC) during a ceremony at town hall earlier today. During his

remarks, Chief Foti Koskinas said that Deputy Chief Farrell and Deputy Chief Paulsson possess

an outstanding work ethic and strong commitment to the town of Westport. Those qualities

made these two individuals the obvious choices for these positions. Chief Koskinas went on to

praise their strength of character and noted that they never fail to reflect the values of the police

department by treating everyone with dignity and respect.



Deputy Chief Farrell was hired as a patrol officer in 2001. He was promoted to Sergeant in

2009 and Lieutenant in 2012. In 2015, DC Farrell was appointed to Administrative Lieutenant

where he served as the department’s Public Information Officer. He was promoted to Captain

in 2017. During his tenure in that position, he commanded the Operations Division, and is

currently in charge of the Professional Standards Division and Training.

DC Farrell served as a Crisis Negotiator with the Southwest Regional Emergency Response

Team and is a former member of the department’s Honor Guard. Additionally, he was the Vice

President of the Westport Police Union and the Police Benevolent Association. DC Farrell also

worked closely with the Special Olympics organizing several charity torch runs and fundraisers.

DC Farrell holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Connecticut. He

resides in Fairfield with his wife and two daughters.



Deputy Chief Paulsson was hired as a patrol officer in 2000. He was promoted to Sergeant in

2012 and Lieutenant in 2014. In 2016, DC Paulsson was appointed to Training Lieutenant. He

was promoted to Captain in 2017. During his time in that position, DC Paulsson commanded

the Professional Standards Division and is currently in charge of the Operations Division as

well as the Westport Police/Fire Dive Rescue Team.

DC Paulsson is a former K-9 handler and was a Team Leader for the Southwest Regional

Emergency Response Team. Additionally, he is a certified law enforcement instructor.

DC Paulsson holds a bachelor’s degree in Justice and Law Administration from Western

Connecticut State University and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in criminal justice at

Sacred Heart University. He resides in Milford with his wife and two daughters.