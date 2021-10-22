WESTPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT PROMOTES TWO TO DEPUTY CHEIF

Westport, CT 10/22/2021– Captain David Farrell and Captain Ryan Paulsson were promoted to
the rank of Deputy Chief (DC) during a ceremony at town hall earlier today. During his
remarks, Chief Foti Koskinas said that Deputy Chief Farrell and Deputy Chief Paulsson possess
an outstanding work ethic and strong commitment to the town of Westport. Those qualities
made these two individuals the obvious choices for these positions. Chief Koskinas went on to
praise their strength of character and noted that they never fail to reflect the values of the police
department by treating everyone with dignity and respect.
Deputy Chief Farrell was hired as a patrol officer in 2001. He was promoted to Sergeant in
2009 and Lieutenant in 2012. In 2015, DC Farrell was appointed to Administrative Lieutenant
where he served as the department’s Public Information Officer. He was promoted to Captain
in 2017. During his tenure in that position, he commanded the Operations Division, and is
currently in charge of the Professional Standards Division and Training.
DC Farrell served as a Crisis Negotiator with the Southwest Regional Emergency Response
Team and is a former member of the department’s Honor Guard. Additionally, he was the Vice
President of the Westport Police Union and the Police Benevolent Association. DC Farrell also
worked closely with the Special Olympics organizing several charity torch runs and fundraisers.
DC Farrell holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Connecticut. He
resides in Fairfield with his wife and two daughters.
Deputy Chief Paulsson was hired as a patrol officer in 2000. He was promoted to Sergeant in
2012 and Lieutenant in 2014. In 2016, DC Paulsson was appointed to Training Lieutenant. He
was promoted to Captain in 2017. During his time in that position, DC Paulsson commanded
the Professional Standards Division and is currently in charge of the Operations Division as
well as the Westport Police/Fire Dive Rescue Team.
DC Paulsson is a former K-9 handler and was a Team Leader for the Southwest Regional
Emergency Response Team. Additionally, he is a certified law enforcement instructor.
DC Paulsson holds a bachelor’s degree in Justice and Law Administration from Western
Connecticut State University and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in criminal justice at
Sacred Heart University. He resides in Milford with his wife and two daughters.