Westport Police to Participate in DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(Westport, CT) – On Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, the Westport Police

Department will again partner with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration for the

twenty-first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event will be held at the Westport

Center for Senior Activities located at 21 Imperial Avenue.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health

issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused

prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million

people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives. The study shows that a majority of abused

prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction

and overdose deaths.

Please note that collection sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. Vape

pens where the batteries can be removed, can be disposed of at the drug take back. Vape pens where

batteries cannot be removed will not be accepted at the drug take back. The service is free and

anonymous, no questions asked.

Residents are also reminded that a year-round collection bin is located in the lobby of Westport

police headquarters, where prescription drugs can be properly disposed of at any time rather than

waiting for designated collection dates.

For those seeking more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October

23 rd Take Back Day event, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/

Last April, Americans turned in approximately 420 tons of prescription drugs at 5,060 collection

sites operated by the DEA and its state and local law enforcement partners. Please join the Westport

Police Department in doing our part to help continue the success of this vital initiative.

