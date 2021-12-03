Bridgeport News: Attempted Murder Arrest

#Bridgeport Police Press release: On 11/29/2021, Demetrius Young born in 1994, turned himself to Bridgeport Police Detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force.

Young was charged with Attempted Murder. His court order bond was set at $500,000.



On 11/15/2021, Bridgeport Police responded to a ‘shot spotter’ activation in the area of Ocean Terrace.

The VICTIM made contact with police.



At approximately 00:30 hours, the VICTIM fled from the area of the PT Barnum Housing Complex in a vehicle, while being pursued by Demetrius Young, who was driving a dark SUV. Demetrius Young passed in the VICTIM on Ocean Terrace and blocked the road , cutting the VICTIM off, causing her to briefly stop. Demetrius Young exited his vehicle and pointed a pistol with an extended magazine at the VICTIM. The VICTIM backed up her vehicle, giving her room to get by Demetrius Young’s vehicle. As the VICTIM drove past Demetrius Young, he fired multiple rounds at her, striking the vehicle multiple times.



Bullet shell casings were recovered on scene. The Bridgeport Police Major Crime Unit recovered a bullet that traveled through the rear trunk of the VICTIM’S vehicle and was located in a child’s safety seat. A security camera captured the shooting on Ocean Terrace.