Bridgeport News: Man Walking Dog Stabbed

2021-12-11@ 6:49am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a report of a person stabbed on Jane Street. Police responded to the area however the victim was not located. A short time later, Bridgeport Hospital advised that a person had just walked in reporting they were stabbed. It was initially reported that the victim was walking his dog outside when he was stabbed. Reports indicate the party was stabbed twice in the left arm and the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. According to the victim, the suspect ran up behind the victim and stabbed him twice. There is no description of the responsible person at this time.

This press release was made possible by:

