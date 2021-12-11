Seymour News: 2 Pedestrians Struck

#Seymour CT– The Seymour Police Department is investigating a car vs pedestrian crash which occurred at 6:05 pm on Bank St (Rt. 67) in front of Klarides Village shopping center. At the present time the road is shut down and will be for at least the next 3 to 4 hours or longer. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. The road is shut down at Bank St and Swan Ave and Bank St and Woodside Ave as well as the entrance/exit of Klarides Village shopping center. The vehicle struck 2 pedestrians and left the scene without stopping. Only description is a dark colored SUV with heavy frontend damage. If anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash or saw a dark colored SUV, possibly an Acura MDX with heavy driver side front end damage heading E/B on Bank St from Klarides Village shopping center are asked to call the Seymour Police Department at (203) 881-7601. Any help from the public will be greatly appreciated.