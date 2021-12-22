Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

BRIDGEPORT, CT – At approximately 10:30 a.m. today 12/21/21, the Bridgeport Police Department’s

patrol division responded to a hold-up alarm at the Webster Bank branch at 3546 Main St. Bank

employees reported the bank had just been robbed by a suspect who leaped over the counter and

demanded that tellers’ hand over the cash.



The suspect was described as a black male with a medium complexion in his late 20’s. with what was

described as “scruffy” facial hair, a small mustache, and long braids in the form on a ponytail. He was

wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers. The suspect subsequently

commandeered the ride sharing vehicle that brought him to the bank from the East Side. Minutes

later, he crashed the car on Thorme St. and fled on foot.



The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect

shown in the attached photographs. The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a reward

for information that leads to the arrest of this suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at, (203) 576-TIPS (8477), or the

Detective Bureau’s Robbery/Burglary Squad at (203) 581-5293.

All tips will be kept confidential.