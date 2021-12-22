Residents And Business Owners Reminded To Apply For FEMA Recovery Assistance Before End Of Year Deadline

#Bridgeport CT– Eesidents and business owners to apply for FEMA financial assistance before the end of year deadline. FEMA will provide financial assistance to residents and businesses with documented loss or damage of property due to the impact of Storm Ida.

While the Bridgeport FEMA disaster recovery center is closed, residents and business owners that experienced uninsured property loss can apply through the online portal, or call 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) to request financial assistance.

Cost estimates, photos, and videos of damage or loss, insurance information and/or existing claims as well as the address and zip code will be requested by FEMA staff to assess each reimbursement request. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Residents and business owners who were denied assistance by FEMA for any reason are also encouraged to reapply.

