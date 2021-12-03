Senator Hwang Supports Small Business and Community Philanthropy at Fairfield Women’s Exchange

SOUTHPORT – On Small Business Saturday, Senator Tony Hwang (R-28) toured the Southport village shopping scene which was highlighted by a stop at the Fairfield Women’s Exchange (FWE) on Pequot Avenue.

FWE is a local not-for-profit operation which is part of a near 190-year tradition and mission of empowering women artists and entrepreneurs by providing a charming space where they can showcase and offer their beautiful heirlooms, crafts, knitting, paperieres, and clothing. The organization is run by volunteers who give of their time and talents to serve the mission of helping others. The entirety of their net proceeds go to charities which promote the mental health of women and children.

Sen. Hwang said, “In picturesque Southport village, shoppers will find one-of-a-kind, high quality gifts for loved ones. FWE showcases and financially supports various forms of art and helps the creators help themselves. Since 1962, the Fairfield Women’s Exchange has been dedicated to the concurrent mission of donating proceeds that promote the mental and physical well-being of women and children as well as providing assistance to those striving to positively remake their lives. It is a win-win proposition that perfectly aligns with the holiday season of gift giving and charity for those in need.”

FWE President Debby Kouzoukian and Vice President Donna Cahill stressed the importance of their two-fold mission and that shopping small not just on “Small Business Saturday”, but every day.

“Small business Saturday is an important day for the Exchange. We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to expose our shop to the broader community. As a nonprofit, increased awareness of what we do in the community as well as the wonderful products that we sell, certainly helps us to achieve our mission to support women and children in Fairfield county. We’ve been giving back to the community since 1962 by supporting not only the artisans that make many of the items we sell, but also the organizations such as Emerge, Homes for Hope, and Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigration,” said Deb Kouzoukian.

The handmade and local goods offered include: handmade oyster shell Santa ornaments, handmade cards, handmade Name trains for children, birth plaques, handknit sweaters, hats, blankets and booties. Home décor, jewelry, face masks and mask chains. Monogramming is also done by a local Fairfield Mom. In addition they have an antiques department that consigns wonderful antiques from local families looking to sell their heirlooms. There’s something for everyone at FWE.

Currently, the Exchange has 50 volunteers and welcomes anyone who would want to get involved. For more information go to https://thefairfieldexchange.com/