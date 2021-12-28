TOWN OF STRATFORD TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 TESTS

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick has announced plans for distribution in Stratford of COVID-19 test kits that the Town will receive as part of the 3 million rapid-test kits being distributed to Connecticut towns and cities by order of Governor Ned Lamont.

Test kits are being distributed to Connecticut communities on a per capita basis, with Stratford receiving 6570 kits. Kits will be made available to Stratford at two distribution points. As the number of kits available will be insufficient to cover everyone in town, they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Based on CT Department of Health recommendations to limit the number of tests made available per household, the Stratford distribution sites will distribute a maximum of two kits per household. Each kit contains two tests.

The kits will be made available from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30th, at the following locations:

· Bunnell High School Parking Lot – 1 Bulldog Blvd., Stratford

· Stratford Academy: Johnson House Parking Lot – 719 Birdseye St., Stratford

Tests will be available only to Stratford residents and distributed through drive-up. Residents will be directed through each drive-up by staff at each location. Everyone in vehicles coming through the drive-up should remain masked the entire time.

Households will have additional opportunities to receive test kits in the coming weeks through the school system and Federally-Qualified Health Centers.

Residents should note that there continues to be sites available in Stratford for COVID-19 tests, including DeLuca Field parking lot every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (closed Friday Dec. 31st). You can register here: https://hipaa.jotform.com/MurphyMA/Register

Drive-through testing is also available at DOCS Urgent Care Center, 200 East Main Street (Appointments can be made here: https://docsmedicalgroup.com/docsurgentcare/book-appointment-locations/) and at CVS Pharmacy at 1 Hawley Lane (Appointments can be made at http://www.cvs.com).

Get Vaccinated and Boosted

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has proven to be very contagious, and those who remain unvaccinated should do so as soon as possible. More information on vaccines can be obtained by visiting https://portal.ct.gov/Vaccine-Portal.

Locations for vaccines and boosters in Stratford (appointments required):

· CVS Pharmacy – 1425 Barnum Ave.

· Walgreens – 1606 Barnum Ave.

· ShopRite Pharmacy – 250 Barnum Ave.

· Walmart – 150 Barnum Ave.

· Stop & Shop – 200 East Main Street

· Rite Aid – 1060 East Main St.

The Connecticut Department of Health also has many walk-in clinics available without an appointment:

https://portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/DPH-Van-Clinics?language=en_US

