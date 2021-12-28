Fairfield Test Kits

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick confirmed that Fairfield will be receiving approximately 7,710 kits to distribute to residents, 2 tests per kit. With Fairfield’s population at 61,000 residents the amount the state is providing doesn’t allow for all our residents to receive a test kit. Therefore the Emergency Management Team felt it was important to prioritize the distribution for residents that are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

We were told that we should receive the test kits Thursday morning in Fairfield, and have prepared for a distribution event for Fairfield residents.

This Thursday, December 30, from 12-5pm, or until supplies last, the Town will host a test-kit distribution at Roger Ludlowe Middle School, with all traffic entering at 440 Mill Plain Road, adjacent to Sturges Park.

– Due to limited supply at this time, test kits are intended for residents that are symptomatic or that have a known exposure to someone who tested positive

– Proof of residency via your valid 2021 Fairfield beach or dump sticker, OR a driver’s license

– 2 kits (4 tests) will be distributed per household

Residents must enter the site from Mill Plain Road. The Fairfield Police Department will be managing traffic, and I ask that you please follow the directional signs and cones to keep the flow of traffic moving quickly.

Before Christmas, I taped a video with our Director of Health Sands Cleary to share information with our community. For those residents who are not on Facebook, I wanted to provide a link to the video with a COVID update.

I know some of our residents are concerned about the high transmission rate of Omicron. I thought it might be helpful to share with you the Town’s contact tracers are finding that the majority of positive cases are coming from household exposures, during at-home gatherings, Thanksgiving day celebrations and other holiday parties, and not typically from short visits to the grocery store or retail shops. I continue to encourage our residents to follow the CDC guidelines that recommend wearing a mask when indoors, especially when a six foot distance from others can’t be maintained.

I’ve also provided more information below on vaccines, testing locations, new CDC guidelines and other resources which may be helpful.

This news report is made possible by: