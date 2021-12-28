Westport At-Home Test Kit Distribution

Westport, CT –First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker issued the following update today:

The State of CT has procured a substantial number of at-home COVID test kits and will be distributing them to local municipalities. The Town of Westport will be taking delivery of the Town’s allotment this week and will begin to distribute them immediately. We will be distributing the test kits to Westport Residents on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Staples High School at 1pm. There are a limited number of kits available. We will provide two (2) kits per vehicle on a first come, first served basis.

As early as next week, the State of CT will also be distributing N95 masks that will be available to the public. State officials stress that details of the distribution of the N95 masks are still being finalized and are subject to change.

Those wishing to receive their allotment of at-home test kits should drive to Staples High School, using the main entrance on North Avenue. Vehicles will drive up to the point of distribution, where an attendant will provide the test kits to you. We ask that you remain in your vehicles while waiting and be prepared to show your driver’s license to the attendant who greets you. Once you receive your kits, we ask that you leave the point of distribution to relieve traffic congestion around the high school.

Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said: “I strongly encourage people to limit gathering sizes during this holiday week. Because of the scarcity of these kits, I am asking the residents of our state to please take only the kits that you need for your immediate family so that we can distribute as many as possible to help flatten the Omicron curve.”

Per the newest CDC recommendations, if your self-test yields a positive result, please stay home or isolate for 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others. There is no need to obtain a follow up PCR test. Given the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant, it is most important to wear a mask both in public spaces and when interacting in close contact with individuals outside of your household. For the latest CDC guidelines, please see this link: latest CDC guidelines.

Families with children attending the Westport Public Schools are asked to report positive Covid-19 cases of students using the district’s reporting voicemail or email. Please follow this link for more information on reporting. Please note that it is not necessary to report positive results from at-home testing to the Westport Weston Health District.

We urge our residents to remain cautious and safe to protect yourselves, your families, and your neighbors. Thank you for your commitment to the health and well-being of the Westport Community.

