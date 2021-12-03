WESTPORT NEWS: THREE ARRESTED FOLLOWING LARCENY AT ULTA BEAUTY

(Westport, CT 12/2/2021) On December 2, 2021, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Westport Police officers responded to 1365 Post Road East, Ulta Beauty, on a report of a larceny. Store employees stated that three individuals entered the store, placed merchandise into bags that they were carrying, and then allegedly left the business without paying for any of the items. All three individuals were last seen running towards Old Road – presumably to a waiting car. A short time later, the suspect vehicle crashed on I-95 and four people reportedly ran from the car into the Saugatuck section of Westport. Officers immediately set up a perimeter and called for the assistance of a State Police K-9. The area was methodically searched, and three of the four suspects were located and taken into custody on Treadwell Avenue. If there was in fact a fourth person involved, it is believed that party has since left the area. At this time, the three people arrested are in the process of being positively identified and charges are pending. This release will be updated when that information becomes available.

