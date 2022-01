2022-01-078@6:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– There was a report of a pedestrian in the 2000 block of Park Avenue near the Embassy Towers by a city bus that fled the scene. I reached out to police who said The Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority asked to have the bus return to the scene. I arrived arrived with 15 minutes and just a GBT supervisor and a police car were on scene. There were no further updates.