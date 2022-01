2022-01-05@1:30PMish– Bridgeport Police requested a K-9 to Hunting and Anson Street after a crash. I reached out to police but have not heard back. According to my sources, a stolen vehicle out of New Haven was located and although I cannot confirm a pursuit, there is evidence of a tree taken down on the dividing island on Main Street and then a crash of a black Audi at Hunting and Main Street that took out a traffic light. Many viewers reported a lockdown at St. Vincent’s Hospital.