WEBSITE FOR THE NEWLY FORMED CONNECTICUT HATE CRIMES ADVISORY COUNCIL

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the launch of a website for the recently formed Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council. Located at portal.ct.gov/hatecrimes, the website provides state residents with information regarding the group, which was created as a result of legislation that Governor Lamont signed into law last year.

“This recently formed council consists of a diverse group of members who have volunteered their time to provide the state with their insights so that we can establish policies that combat hate crimes and ensure that appropriate actions are taken as we continue to face these unfortunate and unlawful events,” Governor Lamont said. “Nobody should live in fear of being the victim of a crime because of who they are, and I will be relying on their recommendations for ways that we can improve our policies and laws on hate crimes.”

The council is responsible for encouraging and coordinating programs that increase community awareness and reporting of hate crimes and to combat such crimes. It also can make recommendations for legislation, including on the reporting, investigation, and prosecution of hate crimes, restitution for victims of hate crimes, community service designed to remedy damage caused by hate crimes, and additional alternative sentencing programs for first-time offenders and juvenile offenders involved in hate crimes.

The council consists of 33 members, 9 of whom are ex-officio and the remainder appointed by the governor. It is housed within the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

Its next meeting, which will be held remotely, is scheduled for Friday, February 18, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. More information on its meetings, including links to watch remote meetings live online, can be found on the council’s website.

To report a hate crime, contact local police or 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

