Bridgeport Man Arrested for Car Theft and Firearm Violations

On October 17, 2024, 19-year-old Michael Lozada of Bridgeport, CT, was arrested by Westport Police in connection with a stolen vehicle and multiple firearm-related charges. The investigation began on May 30, 2024, when a white 2024 Audi was reported stolen from a Westport driveway. The vehicle, left unlocked with the keys inside, was tracked and recovered by the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force later that day.

Through surveillance footage, Lozada was identified as the suspect responsible for the theft. A search warrant was executed at his residence on October 17, during which officers discovered a ghost gun and a large capacity magazine. Lozada was charged with Burglary 3rd, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and several firearm violations. He was held on a total bond of $175,000 and arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on October 18, 2024.