Smoke Alarms for Hearing Impaired Now Offered Free to Stratford Residents

STRATFORD — Stratford residents with a hearing impairment may now have smoke detectors designed especially for them installed in their home by Stratford Fire Department personnel completely free of charge.

The Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office and the Town of Stratford Community and Senior Services Department recently announced the launch of this public safety program called Flash Shake and Awake. The public is invited to call, order their complimentary devices and arrange for a fire prevention staff member to visit the residence and make the quick professional installation.

Flash, Shake and Awake provides and installs a special bed shaker device that is designed to awaken and alert deaf and hearing-impaired individuals when a smoke / CO alarm is activated inside the home. The fire prevention staff will install the smoke / CO detectors along with the bed shaker.

This free public service was made possible by a Fire Prevention and Safety Grant of $60,800 from U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency / FEMA, which the Town applied for and won in a competitive grant program.

Stratford Fire Marshal Robert Daniel said, “Smoke alarms save lives every day, and they only save lives when they are heard and effectively alert the residents. With this program the Town of Stratford is targeting a vulnerable population — the hearing impaired. The Stratford Fire Marshal’s office is very grateful and excited to institute this life-saving program on behalf of our residents.”

Said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick, “I am grateful to our federal partners at FEMA for providing this funding so that our Fire Prevention staff can bring this innovative alarm technology free of charge into the homes of our residents who suffer with hearing impairment, most of whom are senior citizens. I am also grateful to our Fire Department commanders and staff for their constant work to find additional ways to protect our residents and businesses. This is something our entire Stratford community should be proud of; I certainly am.”

Stratford residents are urged to contact the Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office at 203-385-4073 and mention Flash Shake and Awake. The department will protect the confidentiality of all who participate.

