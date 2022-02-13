BRIDGEPORT POLICE MAKE ARREST IN THE ROBBERY OF ST. VINCENT’S HOSPITAL VISITOR

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police arrested a 35 year-old city man on Thursday afternoon a short time after he robbed a woman in the parking garage at St. Vincent’s Hospital. The 31 year-old female victim from the Bronx, New York, was at the hospital to visit her ailing father. She was sitting in her car on the second floor of the garage at approximately 3:30 p.m., when the suspect, Enrique Dorvil, of 365 Harriet St., suddenly opened the passenger’s door and wrestled her backpack away from her. The Bridgeport Police Robbery\Burglary Unit arrived on scene and was able to provide the patrol division with an accurate description of Dorvil based on security video. Dorvil had on a distinctive jacket at the time of the robbery. Approximately two hours later, Officer Kevin Bettini, found Dorvil in a stolen car on Pembroke St. Dorvil was wearing the same jacket and was in possession of the robbery victim’s property. Dorvil was charged with Robbery in the Third Degree and Credit Card Theft. He was charged with Larceny in the First Degree for the stolen car. His bonds totaled $35,000. The robbery victim suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Her property was returned to her. Dorvil’s arrest on Thursday was his second by the Bridgeport Police in less than 24 hours. Late Wednesday night, he was arrested on the East Side for Interfering with an Officer, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree. Dorvil has a long history of arrests with the Bridgeport Police for stolen cars, possession of narcotics and interfering with officers.