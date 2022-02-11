CONNECTICUT DELEGATION ANNOUNCES STATE WILL RECEIVE $7.7 MILLION FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK IN FY2022

HARTFORD–The Connecticut Congressional Delegation announced on Thursday that Connecticut is set to receive $7,771,342 for fiscal year 2022 from the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy to build out an electric vehicle (EV) charging network, an important step towards making EV charging accessible to all Americans. The funding will be made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



The program will provide nearly $5 billion nationally over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System. The total amount available to states in Fiscal Year 2022 under the NEVI Formula Program is $615 million. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access these funds. A second, competitive grant program designed to further increase EV charging access in locations throughout the country, including in rural and underserved communities, will be announced later this year.



“Electric vehicles are key to tackling the climate crisis and reducing transportation emissions, but we must ensure the charging infrastructure is there to support these vehicles and the Americans who drive them. This funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will help expand the electric vehicle charging network across our state, so that electric vehicle charging is accessible and convenient for all communities,” said Murphy.



“Access to EV chargers is a game-changer in our fight to tackle the climate crisis and ensure Americans have energy to go the distance. This historic federal investment incentivizes more residents to drive electric by eliminating range anxiety — a significant obstacle to increasing sales of electric vehicles,” said Blumenthal.



“As we continue to combat climate change, it is critical that we invest in electric vehicles and make them more accessible to Americans. That’s why I was proud to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure law, which will send more than $7 million to Connecticut this year to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. As Secretary Buttigieg said, this funding will help America lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said Larson.



“This announcement is a turbocharge to development of a reliable and accessible network of electric vehicle charging stations across Connecticut and the country,” Courtney said. “It’s particularly exciting for eastern Connecticut, home to innovative companies like Control Module in Enfield and Earthlight in Ellington who are poised to be big players in this effort. I’m proud to have worked to pass the bipartisan infrastructure law to ensure that we can help accelerate the development and deployment of this network while supporting and creating good jobs.”



“Electric vehicles are the future, and as a leader in this space, Connecticut is a model for creating a national EV system,” said DeLauro. “The bipartisan infrastructure law makes the most robust investment in electric vehicle charging in U.S. history, and I am proud that these funds are being swiftly distributed to Connecticut. Building a national network of charging stations directly delivers more jobs, cleaner vehicles, less pollution, and puts money in people’s pockets—allowing working families with electric cars to save up to $1,000 each year at the pump. Electric transportation is booming – there are more than 1 million electric vehicles on the road today. With these funds, we are building the infrastructure for our nation’s future.”



“As we transition to a clean, renewable economy, electric vehicles key,” said Himes. “But they won’t gain the necessary foothold until there is a reliable and widespread charging infrastructure that makes Connecticut families feel confident they can get where they’re going when they need to. The investment announced today will help us get there faster and build the future our communities deserve.”



“Electric vehicles are the future. Thanks to the support of the Connecticut delegation, we will receive more than $7 million through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve the charging infrastructure of our state,” said Hayes. “During my time in Congress, I have worked tirelessly to expand the deployment of electric vehicles – especially school buses. I am thrilled that my clean school bus framework which invests up to $5 billion to electrify our national school bus fleet is included in this legislation. Reducing carbon pollution is critical to combating the climate crisis and keeping our communities healthy.”



“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”



“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast.”

