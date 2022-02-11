GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES INVESTMENTS IN TEN CONNECTICUT COMMUNITIES TO REDUCE TRANSPORTATION EMISSIONS

State Distributing $24 Million in Federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Funds

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is awarding $24 million in federal funds to ten transportation projects aimed at improving air quality in Connecticut. As part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program, Connecticut invests federal funds in local, cost-effective projects that will reduce vehicle exhaust emissions in areas of the state that do not attain national air quality standards.

CMAQ funds will be distributed to municipalities to support local projects, which include upgrading traffic signal technology and the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Modernized traffic signals use real-time traffic information to accommodate changing traffic patterns, which reduces unnecessary idling at traffic lights.

“These strategic investments will not only help eliminate traffic bottlenecks in certain communities and buildout electric vehicle chargers in others, but they will also help move Connecticut towards cleaner air and a cleaner transportation system,” Governor Lamont said. “Technology in transportation can help unlock climate solutions for our state. By reducing air pollution in communities most impacted by its harmful effects, we can better deliver transportation equity and ultimately, better health outcomes for the people of Connecticut.”

“With expanded access to electric vehicle charging stations and increased use of adaptive traffic signals across the state, we are confronting climate change with actionable projects that will help reduce carbon emissions,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said. “These projects represent the future. We remain committed to using technology and innovative solutions to have a cleaner, more equitable, and resilient transportation system for all people across Connecticut.”

“These projects are a very welcome addition to our effort to reduce emissions from our transportation sector, the largest contributor to our state’s greenhouse gas emissions, and responsible for over 67% of smog-forming air pollution in Connecticut, at a time when we need to take meaningful action to reduce emissions and improve our air quality,” Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “These projects build on other clean transportation efforts undertaken by the Lamont administration, such as the recent distribution of Volkswagen settlement funds toward electric projects – including 43 electric school buses – all in environmental justice communities. The interest we’ve seen in these projects show that municipalities in our state are eager to implement projects that support our transition to a clean transportation future. I am grateful to Governor Lamont, the Connecticut Department of Transportation, and our municipal partners for moving these critically important projects forward.”

CTDOT solicits municipal projects for the federal CMAQ program through the state’s metropolitan planning organizations and rural councils of governments, and awards funding based on project eligibility. The following communities are recipients:

Ansonia : $427,600 for non-automobile transportation and EV charging in the town’s transit-oriented development train station enhancement project.

: $427,600 for non-automobile transportation and EV charging in the town’s transit-oriented development train station enhancement project. Bridgeport : $4,000,000 to improve traffic flow, reduce delay, and alleviate congestion along the Park Avenue corridor.

: $4,000,000 to improve traffic flow, reduce delay, and alleviate congestion along the Park Avenue corridor. Bristol : $3,370,500 to improve traffic operations with better traffic signal timing and pedestrian crossings in the downtown area in anticipation of Depot Square development.

: $3,370,500 to improve traffic operations with better traffic signal timing and pedestrian crossings in the downtown area in anticipation of Depot Square development. Canton : $40,000 to install six dual EV charging stations for residents, school employees, students, and visitors.

: $40,000 to install six dual EV charging stations for residents, school employees, students, and visitors. Danbury : $1,250,000 to provide signal coordination improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and delays along State Route 39 and State Route 53 (Main Street and Osbourne Street).

: $1,250,000 to provide signal coordination improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and delays along State Route 39 and State Route 53 (Main Street and Osbourne Street). Greenwich : $4,000,000 to install adaptive signal control technology to adjust signal timing on Route 1 within the town boundary.

: $4,000,000 to install adaptive signal control technology to adjust signal timing on Route 1 within the town boundary. Hamden : $3,789,037 to update substandard and antiquated traffic signal equipment.

: $3,789,037 to update substandard and antiquated traffic signal equipment. Norwalk : $3,401,850 to continue upgrading the remaining outdated traffic signals, extending the adaptive traffic control system, adding the traffic signal priority and concurrent pedestrian phase.

: $3,401,850 to continue upgrading the remaining outdated traffic signals, extending the adaptive traffic control system, adding the traffic signal priority and concurrent pedestrian phase. Stamford : $3,375,000 to upgrade old signal equipment at six intersections that are within existing city signal systems.

: $3,375,000 to upgrade old signal equipment at six intersections that are within existing city signal systems. West Hartford: $20,952 to support the purchase of the town’s first EV vehicles and charging station at the Town Hall for public use.

