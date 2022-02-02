Fairfield/Bridgeport Odor of Gas

2022-02-02@6:22pp–#Fairfield CT– #Bridgeport CT–Fairfield Emergency Communications is getting flooded with calls regarding a strong odor of gas from Stratfield Road, Fairfield Woods, Katona Drive all the way to Park Avenue. Fairfield Fire is working with the gas company supervisor. Bridgeport Fire Department also receiving the same calls in the north end off of Park Avenue. Their radio dispatch said they are possibly tracing a sewer gas problem they encountered last week.

This news report is made possible by our SAFE heating sponsor: