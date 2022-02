2022-02-01@7:30PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for a silver Audi with four black males with mask, glove and skullies according to radio reports for a purse snatching that took place at Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue. They are also wanted for a strong armed robbery on Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport. Of course there was no notification on that one.

