Missing Person

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the Public Assistance in locating a Missing Adult, from the East End of Bridgeport. Aslin Pedraza is 48 years old Hispanic female, 5’2”, 215 lbs, medium brown complexion, reddish/brown hair possibly in a ponytail.

She was last seen on 02/02/2022 at 8:00 am. She was last seen wearing a black jacket (hip length) with a pink zipper, gray sweatpants, and ankle high brown boots. She suffers from mental illness and other health issues needing medications on a daily basis which she did not take with her. She also did not take her phone or her credit/debit cards. Pedraza is familiar with the Downtown area of Bridgeport and may have had bus tokens.

If you have any information, please contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-7671 or Detective Abe Konoval at (475) 319-0267.