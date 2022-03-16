#Bridgeport CT– Mayor Joe Ganim will join members of the Greater Bridgeport St. Patricks’ Day Celebration Committee with a Flag Raising ceremony. Local High School Seniors Miss Shamrock Erin Appelson, Mr. Shamrock Timmy McCormack, Miss Shamrock Runner Up Ellen Feeney and Mr. Shamrock Runner Up Brian Forde will assist in the flag and provide remarks. This year’s annual ceremony will include remarks from Bridgeport native Liz Gilbert DeFeo, Chairperson of the Celebration Committee joined by Treasurer Fred Garrity and Secretary Ann Marie Curtin. WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM WHERE: The Plaza at Margaret E. Morton Government Center999 Broad Street,

Bridgeport, CT 06604

This press release was made possible by: