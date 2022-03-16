Flood Safety Awarness

Westport, CT – Westport Fire provides the following message regarding Flood SafetyAwareness Week: March 14-18, 2022 Nearly every day, flooding occurs across the United States or its territories. It causes more damage in the United States than any other weather-related event. On average, floods cause 8 billion dollars in damages and 94 fatalities annually. The latest climate research is projecting a warming planet will bring an increasing frequency and magnitude of heavy rainfall events over the rest of the century, so certainly the flooding hazard and impact will be ever more present inthe decades to come.

“Good preparation and knowing what to do in a flood will protect your property, increase your safety and chances of survival if it happens in your area. Severe weather and flooding can happen at any time and Westport has experienced flooding events, including flash flooding, over the past couple of years. It is important that Westport residents stay “weather alert” and prepare for potential sudden flooding and unexpected acts of Mother Nature”, said Chief Kronick.The Westport Emergency Management team, the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA), and the National Weather Service (NWS) urge drivers to always follow these flood safety tips:

 Turn Around, Don’t Drown® It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

 Heed all warning signs.

 Don’t underestimate the power of water.

 Always be aware of your surroundings when driving.

 Use extra caution when driving or walking at night in storm conditions.

Residents can prepare for severe weather or flooding by knowing the implications of floodwatches and warnings, having a preparedness kit of supplies, and developing a plan on how to reach family and friends during an emergency.

If you have any questions, please call the Fire Department at: 203-341-5000. Sign up for Nixle Emergency Alerts by texting: 06880 to 888777.

This news report is made possible by: