Narcotics and Gun Arrest

On Wednesday April 13, 2022, the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division, along with the Norwalk Police Department Emergency Services Unit, seized a large quantity of narcotics and a handgun from the Roodner Court Housing Complex.

Investigators from the Special Services Division had received numerous complaints from residents of the complex regarding continuous sales of illegal narcotics and the use of firearms in conjunction with the sales. After a lengthy investigation, search and seizure warrants were obtained for a residence, for a vehicle and for Donald Flamer.

The warrants were executed on April 13, which led to the recovery of narcotics: crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), and heroin laced with Fentanyl, the amountsof which are undisclosed. A substance used to cut into the narcotics, in order to dilute it and increase profits, was located: 2.2 pounds in brick form, and 55 grams in powder form. A handgun and money were discovered and seized: approximately $3,174 in U.S. Currency, a Glock 19 9mm handgun, and a box of 9mm ammunition. Narcotics paraphernalia were located and taken as evidence, including 900 plastic apple baggies, 4 digital scales, 5 razor blades with narcotic residue, and a blender with narcotic residue.

Two young children were exposed to the dangerous activity. This investigation is open and ongoing; additional charges are pending related to the weapon. Flamer, an eight time convicted felon, was taken into custody and faces the charges below. The Norwalk Police Department is grateful for the information that was received, leading to this arrest. We will continue to investigate information that we receive in an effort to maintain the safety of our community.

Arrested: Donald Flamer, 41, of Ely Avenue, Norwalk.Charges: Sale of Narcotics, Operation of a Drug Factory, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/in 200 ft of a School or Daycare, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell w/in 200 ft of a School or Daycare, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Risk of Injury to a child.

Bond: $150,000 Court Date: April 22, 2022