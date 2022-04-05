Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Bob Stefanowski Endorses Laura Devlin for Lieutenant Governor 

Stephen Krauchick

Apr 5, 2022

#Fairfield CT–

Bob Stefanowski, Republican candidate for Governor of Connecticut, and State Representative Laura Devlin of Fairfield  team up as running mates to campaign for Governor and Lt. Governor. 

“Throughout her career Laura Devlin has shown the tenacity and integrity our state needs in its leaders. Today marks the beginning of a fresh start and a new team to get state government working for the people of Connecticut, not the political insiders. I am so grateful to Laura for her leadership, her partnership and I am beyond excited to hit the ground running. I know working together we can get a lot done for the people of our state who are expecting more affordability, safer communities, and accountability in their state government.” Bob Stefanowski, Republican candidate for Governor of Connecticut.

“I am honored to join Bob Stefanowski and so appreciate his trust in me. Taking on the status quo to make Connecticut safer, more affordable and state government more accountable is no small task, but Bob and I are up to the challenge. Connecticut is the greatest state, with the best people, the most innovative entrepreneurs, the brightest students and endless opportunities for a bright future. Our elected leaders must do more to help realize that bright future. Bob has shown he’ll stand up for the people of Connecticut and I know working together we can make a difference.” State Representative Laura Devlin (R-134th), Republican Candidate for Lt. Governor of Connecticut

https://youtu.be/MXRH3dp_n0Y

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

