BRIDGEPORT POLICE MAKE HOMICIDE ARREST BRIDGEPORT

Stephen Krauchick

Apr 5, 2022

#Bridgeport CT– This morning, detectives arrested Shardel Ragin (DOB: 7/21/1987 of 114 Asylum Street) for the 2017 murder of Max Antoine. Antoine was gunned down as he walked out of Tiago’s, a downtown restaurant, on April 20, 2017. Ragin is reported to have waited for the victim and another man outside of the restaurant and then fired at them from his car. It is believed that the motive for the shooting is revenge for Ragin and his wife being shot in 2016 in Stamford.
agin is charged with Murder, Criminal Attempt at Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Weapons in a Motor Vehicle. Ragin, who is currently out on bond for another homicide, is being held on an additional $3,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned tomorrow in court.
This was great work by many detectives that worked on the case over the last five years, specifically, the original lead detective, Robert Winkler.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

