BRIDGEPORT POLICE MAKE HOMICIDE ARREST BRIDGEPORT

#Bridgeport CT– This morning, detectives arrested Shardel Ragin (DOB: 7/21/1987 of 114 Asylum Street) for the 2017 murder of Max Antoine. Antoine was gunned down as he walked out of Tiago’s, a downtown restaurant, on April 20, 2017. Ragin is reported to have waited for the victim and another man outside of the restaurant and then fired at them from his car. It is believed that the motive for the shooting is revenge for Ragin and his wife being shot in 2016 in Stamford.

agin is charged with Murder, Criminal Attempt at Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Weapons in a Motor Vehicle. Ragin, who is currently out on bond for another homicide, is being held on an additional $3,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned tomorrow in court.

This was great work by many detectives that worked on the case over the last five years, specifically, the original lead detective, Robert Winkler.

