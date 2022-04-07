Bridgeport Man Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms

Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that REYS ALFREDO VASQUEZ, 30, of Bridgeport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to 42 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing firearms.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 22, 2020, Bridgeport Police arrested Vasquez in Bridgeport. At the time of his arrest, officers seized from Vasquez several fictious driver’s licenses from several states, each with Vasquez’s picture and a different name, and his cellphone. A court authorized search of the cellphone revealed a video, taken on August 22, 2019, of Vasquez holding a Glock handgun with a drum and laser sight, which Vasquez was offering for sale. Investigators determined that the gun had been reported stolen in Georgia in June 2019. In late 2019, the gun was recovered from an SUV outside of a Waterbury nightclub, and the investigation revealed that it had been in the possession of members of the Bridgeport-based O.N.E. street gang.

Vasquez’s criminal history includes state felony convictions. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

On December 7, 2020, investigators arrested Vasquez on a federal criminal complaint charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon. Shortly after Vasquez’s arrest, investigators found and seized a loaded Glock handgun, which also had been reported stolen, that Vasquez had possessed.

Vasquez has been detained since his federal arrest. On November 3, 2021, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

This matter was investigated by the DEA’s Bridgeport HIDTA Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department. The Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Bridgeport Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Milford and Danbury Police Departments. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen L. Peck.

