Ganim Announces New Communications Director EXCEPT For Police

Apr 7, 2022

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim today announced that he has appointed a new team to oversee communications for the City of Bridgeport. The appointments include Tiadora Josef as Director of Communications for the City of Bridgeport along with Communications Coordinators Liridona Egriu and Josue Jorge. Ms. Josef will oversee the communications department and serve as primary contact for all media inquiries and internal communications matters. The team will officially start on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Tiadora Josef comes to Bridgeport with experience from her former positions working in the Mayor’s office for the City of Waterbury as well as for the Waterbury Development Corporation which supported the city’s revitalization and economic development as illustrated through TheWaterbury.com. While in the mayor’s office for Waterbury Ms. Josef served as the liaison and facilitator for the Governor’s office, state officials, boards and commission, and internal city communications in addition to other municipal responsibilities.

“Communications is a critical part of city governance that is responsible for providing the public with accurate information. I am very pleased to announce that Ms. Josef and her team will help tell the story of the great things happening in Bridgeport,” said Mayor Ganim. “Each talented individual has a deep sense of commitment to community and foundation for progression in the communications field to connect with Bridgeport residents and its stakeholders. This is an exciting time for Bridgeport.”

Rowena White has officially resigned from her position as Communications Director for the Mayor’s office and the City. We are thankful for her excellent service to the city and grateful to have worked with her.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

