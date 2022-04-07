Ganim Announces New Communications Director EXCEPT For Police

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim today announced that he has appointed a new team to oversee communications for the City of Bridgeport. The appointments include Tiadora Josef as Director of Communications for the City of Bridgeport along with Communications Coordinators Liridona Egriu and Josue Jorge. Ms. Josef will oversee the communications department and serve as primary contact for all media inquiries and internal communications matters. The team will officially start on Thursday, April 14, 2022.



Tiadora Josef comes to Bridgeport with experience from her former positions working in the Mayor’s office for the City of Waterbury as well as for the Waterbury Development Corporation which supported the city’s revitalization and economic development as illustrated through TheWaterbury.com. While in the mayor’s office for Waterbury Ms. Josef served as the liaison and facilitator for the Governor’s office, state officials, boards and commission, and internal city communications in addition to other municipal responsibilities.



“Communications is a critical part of city governance that is responsible for providing the public with accurate information. I am very pleased to announce that Ms. Josef and her team will help tell the story of the great things happening in Bridgeport,” said Mayor Ganim. “Each talented individual has a deep sense of commitment to community and foundation for progression in the communications field to connect with Bridgeport residents and its stakeholders. This is an exciting time for Bridgeport.”



Rowena White has officially resigned from her position as Communications Director for the Mayor’s office and the City. We are thankful for her excellent service to the city and grateful to have worked with her.

