Governor has COVID

(HARTFORD, CT) – Max Reiss, director of communications for Governor Ned Lamont, today released the following statement:



“This morning, Governor Lamont took a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test and it showed a positive diagnosis, which was later confirmed with a second rapid self-test. He is currently awaiting the results of a PCR test. Our office has also conducted contact tracing to identify and inform close contacts. He is feeling good and not experiencing any symptoms, and he is grateful that he is receiving protection from the second booster shot he received last week. Per CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, the governor will quarantine at home for the next five days and not attend any in-person events or meetings. He will continue to monitor himself for symptoms and will take another PCR test in several days. The governor continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and receive their boosters in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

