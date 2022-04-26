Bridgeport News: Child Burned-Bridgeport Admin Hides Story

I cannot believe that the Bridgeport administration tried to hide this story. I saw it on a number of mom’s pages on Facebook but couldn’t believe it was true. I had to contact Scott Appleby to get the report. This is par for Bridgeport, you have to know about the story in order to ask for it. This is totally irresponsible for the Ganim Administration to hide the news.

Here is the report from the mom on the Facebook Mom’s pages and below that is the official police report: “My son was lit on fire by our downstairs neighbors 8 year old son he threw a ball soaked in gasoline and lit on fire and threw it in my sons face my son is currently in the hospital in pain and uncomfortable problem.

Here is the “official police report that I had to ask for” On Sunday April 24, 20022 at 1548hrs the Bridgeport Fire, Police and AMR were dispatched to a report of a child burned. The child was transported to Bridgeport Hospital burn unit. Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire. The incident is still under investigation as to the exact cause of the burn injuries by the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Fire and State Fire Investigation Teams.

This happened two days ago and only came to light because I asked for the information. The Ganim Administration should be ashamed for trying to hide this report like so many others and citizens of the area should be outraged.

Post navigation