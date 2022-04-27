Stratford News: “Investigation”

#Stratford CT– On 04/26/2022 the Stratford Police with the assistance of the Connecticut State

Police conducted part of an ongoing investigation which led officers to the area of

Short Beach to investigate suspicious or hazardous materials. This activity was

part of a larger in progress investigation. At this time the beach is clear of police

activity.



Investigators anticipate an arrest in the incident and no further information is

available at this time. There is no threat to the public.

Viewers have told me that soccer practice was moved and that 3 loud explosions were heard at Short Beach.

This press release was made possible by: