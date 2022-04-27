Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford News: “Investigation”

Apr 26, 2022

#Stratford CT– On 04/26/2022 the Stratford Police with the assistance of the Connecticut State
Police conducted part of an ongoing investigation which led officers to the area of
Short Beach to investigate suspicious or hazardous materials. This activity was
part of a larger in progress investigation. At this time the beach is clear of police
activity.


Investigators anticipate an arrest in the incident and no further information is
available at this time. There is no threat to the public.

Viewers have told me that soccer practice was moved and that 3 loud explosions were heard at Short Beach.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

