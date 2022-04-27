Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Dominick’s UPDATE

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 27, 2022

GoFundMePage UPDATE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-dominick-stop-bullying?viewupdates=1&rcid=r01-165105444223-ee632f76c61211ec&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email%2B1137-update-supporters-v5bby Kayla Deegan, OrganizerFirst, we wanted to come on here and say thank you all so much for the outpouring support and love. We are speechless and beyond grateful we have such an amazing community and a RALLY behind Dominick. Keep sharing his story so this NEVER happens to another child & so we can get Dom the justice he deserves.After such a terrible attack, I really didn’t think there was good people in the world anymore.Dominick is doing a little better. Yesterday was the first time he actually was able to get a few bites of food past his extremely swollen lips and into his mouth. He could only handle a few bites, but that is some good news. He will sip soup out of a straw as well.He’s such a tough little cookie. The bravest 6 year old i’ve ever known. Being an older sister and so close to your siblings, seeing my baby brother like this is absolutely heart wrenching. No baby should have to lay in a hospital bed like this.Dominick is such a happy go lucky boy and EVERYONE was his friend, no matter what. All he ever wanted to do was ride his bike, play basketball, and go fishing.Now he has to lay in bed for MONTHS until he’s even able to walk outside again. It breaks my heart over and over again. My poor baby is in pain everyday and there isn’t much we can do.Thank you ALL for everything. Sharing, donating, commenting… every little bit helps get his story out.We will keep you all updated on Dominick, thank you.#justicefordom

