Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Ansonia News: Teen To Be Charged In Homicide

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 18, 2022

#Ansonia CT–The Ansonia Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the homicide of Johnny Class on April 5, 2022. The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Ansonia, fled the state shortly after the homicide. With the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut and North Carolina, the suspect was taken into custody without incident in North Carolina on May 13, 2022. He is currently being detained, awaiting extradition proceedings. Once he returns to Connecticut, he will be charged with Felony Murder, Murder, and Robbery. He will be arraigned in Juvenile Court and the case will be transferred to Adult Court for prosecution. The name of the suspect will be released when the case is transferred. The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.
https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Gasoline Spill

May 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Stolen Metal

May 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Stolen Leaf Blowers

May 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Ansonia News: Teen To Be Charged In Homicide

May 18, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Motorcyclist Hits Bicyclist

May 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Accountability Requested

May 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Downed Tree Knocks Out Power

May 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick