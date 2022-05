2022-05-20@1:04pm–#Fairfield CT– A man working on a dryer got stuck inside on Hawthorne Drive. Help was also having trouble breathing. Firefighters helped extricate him.This news report is made possible by:

Fairfield News: Man Stuck In A Dryer2022-05-20@1:04pm–#Fairfield CT– A man working on a dryer got stuck inside on Hawthorne Drive. Help was also having trouble breathing. Firefighters helped extricate him.

This news report is made possible by: